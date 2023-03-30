Ofcom recommended that the Channel 3 licences be renewed for a further term in its report to The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport back in June last year.

Lucy Frazer MP accepted Ofcom’s recommendation and confirmed on Wednesday that she will not intervene to block renewal of the Channel 3 licences for a further 10-year period from January 2025.

STV said that confirmation its licences for central and north Scotland can be extended “secures the provision of public service obligations, including the country’s highest performing news and current affairs programmes”.

STV’s formal application for renewal of its two Channel 3 licences must be completed by 30 April. The extended licence term will run until 31 December 2034.

Simon Pitts, STV chief executive, said: “We welcome confirmation from the Secretary of State that STV’s Public Service Broadcasting licences can be renewed for a further ten-year period. STV remains Scotland’s most popular peak-time channel and our schedule provides an unrivalled mix of original UK content including drama, soaps, entertainment and live sporting events. STV News, with its unique localised programming has been Scotland’s most watched news service for four years in a row and plays a vital role in keeping audiences up to date with trusted news, facts and insight.

“As more viewing shifts online, we also welcome publication of the draft Media Bill and in particular the Government’s recognition that new legislation is urgently required to make Public Service Media as prominent on digital platforms as they are today on broadcast. STV looks forward to the swift passage of the Bill through Parliament to ensure that Public Service Media is sustained and strengthened in the future and that the highly valued service we provide to viewers in Scotland remains easily discoverable.”