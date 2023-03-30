Glasgow-based Utopi said it will create 50 new jobs as it rolls out its energy consumption monitoring and impact technology across a wider market. The firm currently supplies its operating system to build-to-rent specialist Moda Living, which has a portfolio of apartment blocks across the UK including major developments in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The investment has been provided by the Scottish National Investment Bank, whose remit includes support for technologies that assist in the transition to net zero. Figures have indicated that Utopi's technology could cut 6,500 tonnes of carbon emissions from multi-resident buildings over three years.

“This investment will support our ambitious plan to become the number one ESG technology platform in our target markets," chief executive Jonathan Burridge said. Data-driven transformation is essential to reducing global carbon emissions, and with the support of the bank, we can reach audiences around the world sooner.”

The Utopi resident app and sensor (Image: Utopi)

Utopi is currently working with Moda at its 476-home neighbourhood The McEwan in Edinburgh to monitor the energy consumption of individual properties located in the residential building. Residents and building managers have access to real-time data to indicate carbon emission levels.

Moda operations director Amanda Rennie said empowering the group's residents to live a green lifestyle is a "huge" priority.

"Utopi’s technology allows us to interact with the efficiency of our buildings in a way that’s completely unique to the residential sector – at Moda, The McEwan and at our rental neighbourhoods across the UK," she added.

"We look forward to working together with Utopi and seeing the technology in action having secured this well-deserved investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank.”

Scotland: STV welcomes 10-year extension of Channel 3 licences

Glasgow-based television broadcaster STV has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to renew its Public Service Broadcasting licences for a further ten-year period.

Ofcom recommended that the Channel 3 licences be renewed for a further term in its report to The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport back in June last year.

Arbikie Highland Estate hails green hydrogen move

Arbikie Highland Estate has declared it has completed the latest stage in its bid to become the “world’s first green hydrogen-powered distillery”.

The “field to bottle” distiller, which makes vodka, rye whisky and gin, has announced that it has installed a new one-megawatt wind turbine to provide renewable energy.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇