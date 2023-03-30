Edinburgh Airport said that, starting on June 2 and flying up to daily during the summer peak, the extended service would continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8 next year, and is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.

Air Canada declared that it offers more daily flights from the UK to Canada than any other airline.

The flights between Edinburgh and Toronto will be operated by Air Canada mainline with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Stephen Gerrard, sales general manager of Air Canada in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of our non-stop services from Edinburgh to Toronto. Our newly extended service from Edinburgh will not only provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada during both the summer and winter seasons, but also allow convenient onward travel options across North America. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: "Extending this service into the winter months is very exciting for us and we are really happy to see Air Canada's confidence in the strong Edinburgh market through to January. Toronto is a beautiful city all year round.”