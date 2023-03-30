Air Canada is resuming and extending its non-stop service between Edinburgh and Toronto.
Edinburgh Airport said that, starting on June 2 and flying up to daily during the summer peak, the extended service would continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8 next year, and is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.
Air Canada declared that it offers more daily flights from the UK to Canada than any other airline.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The flights between Edinburgh and Toronto will be operated by Air Canada mainline with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
Stephen Gerrard, sales general manager of Air Canada in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of our non-stop services from Edinburgh to Toronto. Our newly extended service from Edinburgh will not only provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada during both the summer and winter seasons, but also allow convenient onward travel options across North America. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence.”
Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: "Extending this service into the winter months is very exciting for us and we are really happy to see Air Canada's confidence in the strong Edinburgh market through to January. Toronto is a beautiful city all year round.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here