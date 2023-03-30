Upon anticipated authorisation of the DP this year, Fairview will be the only school in Scotland to offer the full, uninterrupted IB continuum.

The only IB school in Central Scotland, Fairview is situated in an idyllic rural location, nestled in wooded countryside with excellent transport links to Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The IB programme is both robust and well-recognised as an educational curriculum. The rigorous authorisation process and focus upon professional development ensures the quality of delivery of the programme and is one aspect of many that sets the IB apart from other education systems.

The school’s reputation for teaching in a wider context through the IB curriculum to provide children with newfound self-confidence and a critical approach to learning, for both academic and personal development, has seen its student intake increase by 75% for the year 2022-23.

Catering for students between the ages of 5-18, Fairview accepts students all year round giving the opportunity for parents and prospective students to visit the school whenever they wish and enrol at any point throughout the academic year.

The international school offers taster days to give students an opportunity to see what it would be like to be a part of the Fairview family, full week trials at the school can also be arranged to provide a full experience of school life, before enrolling.

Unlike any other independent school, Fairview has frozen school fees until August 2025, subject to enrolment by 31 March 2023, as a result of the ongoing pressures and uncertainty everyone is facing due to the cost-of-living crisis. This will apply to both current families and new families joining Fairview and will help ease constraints during a difficult time for the whole of the UK.

Various means of financial support are available to parents, including 10% off tuition fees for students enrolled before the new academic year and scholarships up to the value of 100% which allows the school to improve accessibility of an IB education to families.

Every classroom within the historical neo-Jacobean main building built in the 1860s is being reinstated and is designed to be of benefit to students and teachers

Students at Fairview are taught about how everything in life is connected. For example, if students are studying topics like ‘Business & Economics’ within Individuals and Societies (I&S), then that subject matter is carried through in maths, language, and every other subject in the curriculum, encouraging them to make connections and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

Whether parents choose Fairview due to their own experience of IB systems in other parts of the world or as an alternative to state education, they can be reassured that at Fairview their children will develop great confidence as they learn to relate to the world around them.

Fairview, Bridge of Allan stands out from the crowd not only due to it being an IB school but also because of the importance it places on investing and advancing in new technology.

Modern technology is an important part of school life at Fairview and the school strives to keep up with worldwide offerings. Fairview believes that the globally recognised IB curriculum is advanced in preparing students academically and personally for further education.

AT Fairview, the development of its new Diploma Programme (DP) HUB for students entering Years 12 & 13 is in its second phase.

Every classroom is now being redesigned with modern safe and secure lighting-fast WIFI, access to individual laptops and ipads, large interactive and collaborative displays within the classrooms and powerful sound systems. Fairview believes that modern technology can improve teaching and learning experiences, with teachers able to create more engaging and interactive lessons that can capture the attention of students and improve understanding of the subject matter.

Students can also benefit from personalised learning experiences that cater to their individual needs.

The benefits of cutting-edge technology for a school are numerous and can help to create a more engaging, efficient, and effective learning environment for students and teachers alike.

Fairview employs all of the above to make sure their students have the best possible start in life. By using innovative technology in the classroom, students can develop the skills they will need to succeed in the modern workforce. This includes skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to work with various digital tools and platforms such as the Google Workplace or Microsoft 365 ecosystems.

Fairview believes that all schools should continue to strive towards investing in technology, highlighting the importance of modern technology in education.

There is also the benefit that technology can open the door to collaboration, projects and links across countries, learning from their cultures and approaches, allowing access to a wide range of digital resources helping students access a wealth of information enriching their learning.

Facilitating increased efficiency, the use of technology can streamline examinations, grading, record-keeping, and communication between teachers and students, which saves time and increases productivity.

Technology also enhances partnership between teachers and students which leads to more effective teamwork and problem-solving skills. Fairview has also noted that technology has improved communication between teachers, students and parents. It helps to keep everyone informed about important information such as class schedules, assignments and grades.

Fairview continues to prepare its students for the future and has planned a UK University Tour for its MYP 5 (4th year) students into universities to learn what is needed for their chosen courses. Some spaces are still available for students from other schools to join the university trip.



Email enquiries@fairviewinternational.uk for more information