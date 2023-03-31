PLANS for 59 flats at Finnieston in Glasgow have been approved, following an appeal to the Scottish Government.
The brownfield site, at 131 Minerva Street, currently comprises a vacant office building and car park.
The eight-storey development by Nevis Properties, part of Kelvin Properties, will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a large residents’ roof terrace, a children’s play area, secure parking, and electric vehicle charging units.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: SNP worse on business than the Tories? Really?
Nevis Properties noted it had submitted its proposal, designed by architecture studio Haus Collective, to Glasgow City Council in October 2021.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The developer said that, one year on from the submission, the council had provided “no planning determination”, prompting INECI to launch an appeal on its behalf, “which then went to the Scottish Government to determine”. The project was approved by the Scottish Government Reporter earlier this week, Nevis Properties noted.
READ MORE: Oban caravan and camping park bought by Highland Holidays
Andrew Duncan, land director at Nevis Properties, said: “This is exactly the type of development that we believe is perfect for Glasgow – it will bring much-needed high quality homes onto a brownfield site helping to bring people back into the city, and promoting the use of more sustainable transport.”
He added: “It’s unfortunate that the delivery of new homes on the site has been delayed due to the need to go through an appeal process. We’re very glad that the Scottish Government profoundly agreed with the merits of our proposal, recognising the many benefits of this development for the people of Glasgow.
“We hope to work productively and collaboratively with Glasgow City Council in future to avoid the need for such appeals. We believe as a business we are well placed to help unlock the development potential from other brownfield sites within the city and in-doing so help Glasgow meet its housing objectives.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here