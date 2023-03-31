THE dissent in the oil and gas industry over windfall taxes is building to a crescendo.
Twenty-four hours after Ithaca Energy warned the energy profits levy was undermining investment in the North Sea, Parkmead Group declared that it has “obvious concerns” over increasing taxation on energy production across Europe. Their comments followed hard on the heels of concerns raised by North Sea giant Harbour Energy, which said the UK energy profits levy has “disproportionately impacted the UK-focused independent oil and gas companies that are critical for domestic energy security”.
Parkmead, led by former Dana Petroleum chief Tom Cross, incurred a windfall tax of £4m in the Netherlands, which contributed to the firm falling to a loss in the six months ended December 31, 2022. The company, which saw its share price fall sharply today, said it has concerns over “high and increasing levels of taxation on primary energy production across Europe, and how that may impact future investment”.
Given the huge worry over energy security that has arisen following the Russian invasion of Ukraine the concerns raised by companies over the effect on investment from windfall taxes should be taken seriously. Households in the UK and Europe have been forced to sustain significantly higher energy bills for many months now, so it is important that governments do not impede any investment that could ease the burden on the cost of living.
On the other side of the coin, it is never a good look for companies to complain about tax when they, in the case of Ithaca and Harbour, are making healthy profits.
Parkmead raised another important point about windfall taxes too; namely that while the tax is “frustrating”, it is designed to help the “Netherlands population in accessing lower-cost, low-carbon energy - an ultimate goal for Parkmead - and why we aim to increase our domestic natural gas output in the region.”
Up: UK GDP by 0.1% in last three months of 2022, official figures show
Down: Rolls-Royce shares by 0.6% Rolls-Royce after company unveiled shake-up of its leadership team
Finnieston flats plan decisions after appeal
PLANS for 59 flats at Finnieston in Glasgow have been approved, following an appeal to the Scottish Government.
The brownfield site on which the flats will be built, at 131 Minerva Street, currently comprises a vacant office building and car park.
Whisky industry hails UK membership of CPTPP
WHISKY bosses have welcomed the UK's new membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The Scotch Whisky Association said the industry would benefit from "further liberalisation in the region".
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel