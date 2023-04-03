Aberdeenshire Council planners have received an application to turn the building which housed The Garret Bar and Lounge in Mintlaw into a place of worship.

The application to convert the property, which has been vacant since 2021, was submitted by Mintlaw Community Church last week.

The application reads: “Our proposal is for the change of use from public house to place of worship of the building known as 'The Garret.' We're a church that's been meeting in Mintlaw since April 2012. Up till now that's been in rented accommodation, limiting us to activities on a Sunday only.

“We plan to refurbish the Garret, with building warrants due to be submitted that will make this a fully accessible facility, enabling us to meet a variety of needs in the community as well as accommodating our Sunday service.”

The application comes after Mintlaw Community Church confirmed it had purchased the 2-storey end-terraced property back in February.

At the time of the purchase, the church said it hopes the building will be fully functional later in the year.