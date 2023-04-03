The company, based at the Caldrum Works in Dundee, was acquired by a management buyout team in 2020. It has an annual turnover of around £6.5 million.

Michelle Elliot and Callum Carmichael, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of Bonar Yarns, which manufactures specialist polypropylene carpet backing yarns.

Bonar Yarns produces a range of advanced backing yarns used across the world in various environments and sectors. The product range includes flame-retardant yarns for the travel flooring market, ultraviolet-stabilised yarns for the outdoor flooring market and yarns made from recycled polypropylene for the fast-expanding sustainable flooring market and the artificial sports turf market.

FRP Advisory said: “The administration was caused by unsustainable cash flow issues. The business will continue trading in the short term whilst the joint administrators search for a buyer. There have been no redundancies.”

Ms Elliott said: “Bonar Yarns Limited can trace its history back to the foundation in 1903 of the famous Low & Bonar business that specialised in the manufacture of technical textiles. Following a management buyout, the business focused on developing and marketing innovative yarns for a variety of different floor covering and artificial sports turf markets.

“We will continue to trade the business in the short term whilst marketing the business and assets for sale with immediate effect and would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."