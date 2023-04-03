Belfast-based venture capital group Norlin JH has acquired a city centre office building amid what has been described as a "resurgence" in Aberdeen's commercial office market.
The five-storey multi-let Johnstone House has been sold for £5 million after being put on the market at the end of last year by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The investment was backed by Norlin Ventures, Fishpool Ventures, and Norlin Aberdeen US LLC, a US entity controlled by John Fichthorn. Cambridge & Counties Bank also backed the transaction.
“Over the past year, Aberdeen’s commercial office market has seen resurgent leasing post a protracted subdued period substantially below five-year average uptake," said James Beeton of Norlin JH.
“We envisage a shortage of the right type of supply within the city centre, so with an established high quality tenant base already in place and a degree of vacant space to reposition into the market, we felt that Johnstone House was perfectly placed – and ideally located – to meet the growing demand.”
The property provides 52,37sq ft of office space, one-third of which is currently vacant and will be repositioned and brought to market later this year. The building is situated on Rose Street in the city’s west end.
Mr Fichthorn added: “We see favourable investment conditions for the UK in general and Aberdeen in particular.
"There has been a seismic shift in energy policy both globally and in the UK. Focus is now firmly on security of supply and faster adoption of renewables; and the Aberdeenshire economy has the skills base to play a leading global role.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here