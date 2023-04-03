After a year of pandemic lockdowns, one of the world’s biggest cinema operators was sitting with a £3 billion loss and, two years later, it is bidding to exit bankruptcy in the US.
When Cineworld posted the unsurprising losses in 2021, some analysts even then estimated it would take until 2023 for customer numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels.
However, when the London-listed entertainment giant unveiled bankruptcy exit plans to the City, the value of its shares plummeted.
Mooky Greidinger, Cineword’s chief executive, has said audiences are now “returning to cinemas in increasing numbers”, and there is a "vote of confidence" for the long-term strategy for the movies giant, which claims to be the second largest cinema business in the world behind US-based AMC by number of screens.
The impact of the pandemic lockdowns had on the wider sector was highlighted by the closure of the Edinburgh Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen last year.
Cineworld, which has around 750 theatres and over 5,000 staff including sites across Scotland, said it will raise $2.26 billion in new funding as part of a plan to exit bankruptcy and terminate a planned sale of its US, UK and Irish businesses.
The group filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last year. It has now said it will restructure its roughly $5bn debt pile in order to emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the first half of 2023.
The financial restructuring will involve lenders providing around $1.46bn in new credit, as well as $800 million of equity to the lenders.
Cineworld, which also owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK, launched a process to find a potential buyer earlier this year.
However, after struggling to find an acceptable offer, it said it will now halt the potential sale efforts for the businesses in the UK, US and Ireland.
It will, however, continue with an auction for its operations outside of these countries.
"This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote of confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment,” said Mr Greidinger.
“With a growing slate of blockbusters and audiences returning to cinemas in increasing numbers, Cineworld is poised to continue offering moviegoers the most immersive cinema experiences and maintain its position as the 'best place to watch a movie'."
The group said it will continue to trade as "business as usual" throughout the financial restructuring process.
Cineworld's shares have plunged almost 99% over the past five years. Shares in Cineworld were down 32.76% at 1.95p at 16.10.
