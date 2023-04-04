The UK manufacturing sector fell back into reverse last month, as output declined following a slight rise in February, a survey shows.
Market conditions “remained subdued overall, as new export business decreased and overall new order books posted only fractional growth”, S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply noted yesterday as they published their latest monthly UK manufacturing survey.
Manufacturing production contracted for the eighth time in the past nine months in March, the pair observed, adding: “Output was scaled back in response to subdued market demand, declining new export orders and a preference among companies for reduced inventory holdings, itself a by-product of efforts to control costs and improve cash flow and working capital.”
Foreign demand for UK manufactured goods contracted for the 14th month in a row, the survey shows.
S&P Global and CIPS said: “Where a decline was reported, manufacturers linked this to weaker demand from the US, Europe and China. Subdued global economic conditions and exchange-rate factors were also mentioned.”
Employment in the UK manufacturing sector declined for the sixth consecutive month, according to the survey.
S&P Global and CIPS said: “Staffing levels fell at medium and large…enterprises, in contrast to jobs growth at small-scale producers. Companies reported that redundancies, the non-replacement of leavers and cost-saving strategies all contributed to the latest round of job losses.”
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK manufacturing production fell back into contraction at the end of the opening quarter, as companies scaled back production in response to subdued market conditions.
He added: "Although total new orders saw a fractional increase, this followed on from a nine-month sequence of contraction and suggests that order book levels remain low overall. Declining new export order intakes remain a significant drain on demand, offsetting signs of a modest revival in the domestic market.”
John Glen, chief economist at CIPS, said: “March was a month of two halves where supplier delivery times saw the biggest improvement for three decades but the continued weakness overall in new order levels, dragged manufacturers further back into the abyss of contraction."
