Market conditions “remained subdued overall, as new export business decreased and overall new order books posted only fractional growth”, S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply noted yesterday as they published their latest monthly UK manufacturing survey.

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

Manufacturing production contracted for the eighth time in the past nine months in March, the pair observed, adding: “Output was scaled back in response to subdued market demand, declining new export orders and a preference among companies for reduced inventory holdings, itself a by-product of efforts to control costs and improve cash flow and working capital.”

Get unlimited access to The Herald for only £2 for 2 months

👉 Click here to sign up for this offer

Foreign demand for UK manufactured goods contracted for the 14th month in a row, the survey shows.

READ MORE: Scottish income tax – so who is afraid of the bogeyman?

S&P Global and CIPS said: “Where a decline was reported, manufacturers linked this to weaker demand from the US, Europe and China. Subdued global economic conditions and exchange-rate factors were also mentioned.”

Employment in the UK manufacturing sector declined for the sixth consecutive month, according to the survey.

READ MORE: SNP worse on business and economy than Tories? Really?

S&P Global and CIPS said: “Staffing levels fell at medium and large…enterprises, in contrast to jobs growth at small-scale producers. Companies reported that redundancies, the non-replacement of leavers and cost-saving strategies all contributed to the latest round of job losses.”

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK manufacturing production fell back into contraction at the end of the opening quarter, as companies scaled back production in response to subdued market conditions.

He added: "Although total new orders saw a fractional increase, this followed on from a nine-month sequence of contraction and suggests that order book levels remain low overall. Declining new export order intakes remain a significant drain on demand, offsetting signs of a modest revival in the domestic market.”

John Glen, chief economist at CIPS, said: “March was a month of two halves where supplier delivery times saw the biggest improvement for three decades but the continued weakness overall in new order levels, dragged manufacturers further back into the abyss of contraction."