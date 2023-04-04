Sovereign Centros, asset manager of St Enoch shopping centre, has agreed a 10-year lease with UK fashion and home retailer Next for a new 28,000 sq ft store in the former Top Shop premises on Argyle Street.

It comes after Next closed its previous store on the shopping street back in January last year.

St Enoch is experiencing a renaissance thanks to a £40m repurposing of the former BHS department store space to bring retail, dining and leisure all under one roof.

With an anticipated store opening date of this October, Sovereign Centros hopes Next’s arrival at St Enoch will further strengthen the centre’s appeal as a vibrant, go-to destination.

A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St Enoch and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year. We look forward to showcasing our latest Autumn/Winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”

Matt Elgey, senior asset manager at Sovereign Centros, added: “The arrival of Next boosts St Enoch’s position as the epicentre for retail and leisure within Glasgow city centre and will complement our exciting occupier line up.”

Next will follow Danish retail chain Søstrene Grene and toy retailer The Entertainer both of which have recently opened new stores in St Enoch, while women’s jeweller Pandora is currently fitting out in time for a pre-Easter opening.