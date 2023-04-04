A major UK retailer is to open a new flagship city centre store in Glasgow later this year.
Sovereign Centros, asset manager of St Enoch shopping centre, has agreed a 10-year lease with UK fashion and home retailer Next for a new 28,000 sq ft store in the former Top Shop premises on Argyle Street.
It comes after Next closed its previous store on the shopping street back in January last year.
St Enoch is experiencing a renaissance thanks to a £40m repurposing of the former BHS department store space to bring retail, dining and leisure all under one roof.
READ MORE: Buyer sought for Scottish business after it falls into insolvency
With an anticipated store opening date of this October, Sovereign Centros hopes Next’s arrival at St Enoch will further strengthen the centre’s appeal as a vibrant, go-to destination.
A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St Enoch and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year. We look forward to showcasing our latest Autumn/Winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”
Matt Elgey, senior asset manager at Sovereign Centros, added: “The arrival of Next boosts St Enoch’s position as the epicentre for retail and leisure within Glasgow city centre and will complement our exciting occupier line up.”
Next will follow Danish retail chain Søstrene Grene and toy retailer The Entertainer both of which have recently opened new stores in St Enoch, while women’s jeweller Pandora is currently fitting out in time for a pre-Easter opening.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here