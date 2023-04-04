Bakery chain Greggs has opened a new shop at Glasgow International Airport on Tuesday, creating 30 new jobs.
The new opening comes as travellers jet off for their Easter holiday getaways and prepare for their summer trips around the world.
The Glasgow International Airport shop is open 24 hours a day and will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.
For those jetting off in a hurry, customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App and can take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day.
Shop Manager Katrina Davidson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop ahead of their travels. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new Glasgow Airport shop has brought 30 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers 24 hours access to a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food before taking to the skies.”
