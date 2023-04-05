Edinburgh Castle has once again been named Scotland's most popular paid-for attraction, with visitor numbers surging last year.
The number of people visiting the landmark soared by 217.6% to 1,356,168 in 2022.
Overall, Scotland's visitor attractions enjoyed a 53.5% surge in visitor numbers last year as Covid restrictions eased.
Previous procedures to manage visitor numbers, including pre-booking tickets and advised direction of travel, were removed by many venues as restrictions eased.
Attractions across the country recorded 48,675,631 visits, up 16,961,432 on 2021.
However, figures from the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University and the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) show that, despite the surge, overall numbers are 16% down on the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
READ MORE: Scots self-caterers 'perplexed' by lack of new Tourism Minister
Tourism experts described the results as "patchy" and there are real concerns over the impact of cost-of-living rises.
The National Museum of Scotland remains the number one free attraction with numbers increasing 198.7% to 1,973,751.
Paid entry attractions saw 15,053,896 visitors across Scotland in 2022, up 63.2% on the previous year.
Free venues had 33,621,735 visitors last year compared to 22,490,582 in 2021 - an increase of 49.5%.
Edinburgh Castle's success was replicated by Stirling Castle, up 181.4% to 418,180, and Urquhart Castle up 233.6% to 357,154.
Meanwhile, the numbers visiting Newhailes House and Gardens, in Musselburgh, increased 316.6% to 272,737.
Visitor numbers to Greyfriars Kirkyard, the second most popular free attraction after the National Museum of Scotland, tripled from 487,445 to 1,967,871.
Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum and the Riverside Museum, in Glasgow, posted strong years, up 237% and 275% respectively. The Burrell Collection, which reopened last year after a £66 million revamp, recorded 482,984 visits.
In the Scottish Highlands overall, 73 attractions are up 53.8% - roughly 1.3million extra visitors with paid attractions doing particularly well.
They included Loch of the Lowes nature reserve, near Dunkeld, where numbers rose from 8,152 to 12,481.
READ MORE: Fears Calmac disruption will hit tourism on Scotland's 'sunshine island'
Cherry Bowen, Visitor Centre Assistant, said: "The 2022 season at Loch of the Lowes kicked off well with the earliest ever recorded arrival of our breeding ospreys.
"Lowes has a wide variety of wildlife all year round, from red squirrels to beavers, great spotted woodpecker to nuthatch, but between March and August, many visitors come specifically to view and photograph the ospreys.
Lowes' wildlife reserve is not on a public transport route, with most visitors arriving by private car or walking 30-40 mins from Dunkeld.
🔔 Get unlimited access to The Herald with a subscription – save over 20% annually and receive a free gift box
👉 Click here to sign up for this offer
"The cost of living crisis and high fuel prices became evident through people commenting they were restricting their visits.
"This also applied to our volunteers, those who came from further away cut their shifts to twice monthly, rather than every week.
"All in all, released from previous years' covid restrictions, we were pleased to find our visitor numbers growing towards 'normal'."
Professor John Lennon, Director of the Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “This survey evidences a recovering visitor attraction market dominated by domestic demand.
“Scottish visitor attractions face a very daunting trading environment characterised by cost inflation and labour shortages - problems that have been slow to abate.
"Recovery is likely to continue but will remain highly dependent upon UK customers for the medium term.”
Gordon Morrison, Chief Executive of ASVA, said: ‘‘Whilst it is encouraging to see somewhat of a recovery for the attractions sector, performance in 2022 was quite patchy.
“Not all operators enjoyed a successful year, and with visitor numbers still considerably down on pre-pandemic levels, there is a long way to go before we can talk of a full sector-wide recovery.
"Concerns about what the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will mean for visitation and spend remain for many.”
ASVA is calling on the UK and Scottish Governments to take further action to support the industry in the face of rising costs and to revisit any policy decisions that may increase the financial burden on business.
Sir John Leighton, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, which saw numbers increase 321% to 1,277,230, added: "We’re delighted that the National was the third most visited free attraction in the whole of Scotland.
"Home to an extraordinary collection, including works by internationally renowned artists and some of the very best Scottish painters, the National continues to be a highlight for local, national, and international audiences alike."
Scotland's Top Ten Tourist Attractions
Sir John Leighton, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, which saw numbers increase 321% to 1,277,230, added: "We’re delighted that the National was the third most visited free attraction in the whole of Scotland.
"Home to an extraordinary collection, including works by internationally renowned artists and some of the very best Scottish painters, the National continues to be a highlight for local, national, and international audiences alike."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here