Property agent Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles’ Café Bar.

The café-bar business on St. Giles Street also benefits from tourists visiting the Royal Mile, St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle, and various other attractions in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Christie & Co said: “The minimalist décor creates a rustic yet lively charm within the venue, which offers freshly baked delights, breakfast, lunch, and also offers a selection of alcoholic beverages. Inside there is a servery counter, and a range of tables and benches which cater up to 36 customers. There is also additional outdoor seating for up 14 customers.”

Gary Witham, hotels director for Scotland, said:“This is a rare opportunity to buy a freehold just off the Royal Mile - arguably the strongest tourist location in Edinburgh. Guaranteed year-round footfall and the ability to create a trend setting bar-cafe with limited competition so close to Edinburgh Castle will certainly appeal to both UK and overseas buyers.”

St Giles’ Café Bar is being sold as a freehold going concern.