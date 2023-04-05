The bank made £2 million profit before tax in 2022 after posting losses for each of the first seven years of its operations.

In June 2015 Hampden & Co became the first new private bank to open for business in the UK for three decades.

Chairman Simon Miller said the bank had come of age during 2022 after building a very capable team and strong relationships with its loyal clients, professional partners and shareholders.

The bank increased client numbers by 11 per cent, to 4,700, during 2022.

It said total deposits for the year rose 14%, to £796m. Lending increased by 6%, to a record £448m.

The bank said it saw strong demand for its lending services, including residential, retirement interest-only, and self-build mortgages, and investment portfolio lending.

It added: “Borrowing through introductions from professionals, including wealth managers, solicitors, accountants, and mortgage introducers increased 40 per cent to £135 million.”

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “Hampden & Co has been built on solid foundations with a strong capital base and conservative risk appetite, and has continued to perform strongly in the first few months of 2023.

“These foundations will provide a secure base for future growth given the clear demand for personalised banking services.”

Hampden & Co was founded in 2013 by Ray Entwistle, a former chairman of Adam & Company, and obtained its banking licence in 2014.

Mr Hartop held senior roles at Adam & Company and Scottish Widows before joining Hampden & Co, which has offices in Edinburgh.

Total income increased by 73% in 2022, to £23m, from £13.2m.

The bank lost £3m before tax in 2021.

In its annual report for 2021, Mr Miller said the bank had benefited from the support of shareholders who had always taken the view that building a private bank was a long-term exercise.