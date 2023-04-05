Building on the 35% stake that it took in the brand in 2018, and highlighting the success of the partnership, Edrington has increased its shareholding to 80% in a deal with Wyoming Whiskey’s founding shareholders, led by Kate Mead, Brad Mead and David DeFazio.

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said that taking a majority shareholding in Wyoming Whiskey was a "logical step" for both Edrington and the brand, declaring: “The ultra-premium American Whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth. This is an exciting opportunity to apply Edrington’s skills in crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands to continue Wyoming Whiskey’s premiumisation journey.”

The Glasgow-based company observed that, since 2018, Wyoming Whiskey had increased its sales volumes and value in the US at a faster pace than the ultra-premium American Whiskey category as a whole.

It noted that Wyoming Whiskey was “born and bred” on the Mead family ranch in Kirby.

Founding shareholder Brad Mead said: "Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive. Edrington’s track record of creating iconic ultra-premium whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company the perfect partner going forward. We’re excited about the future of Wyoming Whiskey and our continued association with Edrington.”

Wyoming Whiskey will continue to be made in Kirby.

Edrington said the 37 employees working in Wyoming would be “welcomed” into its wider business.

It added: “Since joining the Edrington portfolio in 2018, Wyoming Whiskey has been part of the company’s partnership brands business unit, which has collaborated with colleagues in the US to build its reputation as a unique ultra-premium-plus American Whiskey. During that time, the brand has grown volume and value in the US faster than the ultra-premium American Whiskey category, making it an excellent fit for Edrington’s strategy and values.”

Jane Graham, Edrington’s director of partnership brands, said: “With a compelling brand story, natural ultra-premium credentials stemming from its origins, and its inherent scarcity, Wyoming Whiskey is a great fit for Edrington’s ultra-premium strategy. Our majority shareholding gives Edrington the opportunity to get closer than ever to every aspect of Wyoming Whiskey and increase investment behind the brand.”

Suzy Smith, managing director of estate brands at Edrington, said she was delighted to be welcoming Wyoming Whiskey into her portfolio, alongside Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malt Scotch whiskies.

She said: “After five years of growth and success as part of our partnership brands team, we are excited at the potential of Wyoming Whiskey and believe it will contribute to Edrington’s strategic vision and become a prestige American Whiskey brand under our stewardship. Wyoming Whiskey is a unique American Whiskey thanks to its craft and quality, born and bred on the Mead family ranch in Kirby, Wyoming."