Hutchesons' Hall was built between 1802 and 1805 and served as a hospital, to replace the original which was demolished in 1795.

The category Category A-listed building is located on Ingram Street in the Merchant City area and is regarded as one of the finest buildings in Glasgow city centre.

READ MORE: Major retailer returning to city centre street with flagship store

The building previously housed a restaurant and bar, which opened back in 2014 following £1.3m renovation by restaurateur James Rusk. However, it failed to reopen after closing during 2020 amid the Covid pandemic.

Great to see the iconic Hutcheson’ Hall in the Merchant City is to reopen as a cocktail bar & restaurant. Designed by one of the great Glasgow architects, David Hamilton, it was originally meant to be a hospital for elderly men and a school for poor boys. pic.twitter.com/4H9qBLpobE — Stuart Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@crmsociety) April 3, 2023

Concerns were raised last year about the condition of the building, prompting The National Trust for Scotland to confirm it plans to carry out maintenance works to carry out “relatively minor repairs”.

Now reports confirm it will soon reopen as a cocktail lounge and restaurant.

The new city centre venue is being led by Marco Lazzurri, who owns three Glasgow establishments in La Fiorentina in Kinning Park, Tabac on Mitchell Lane and recently opened cocktail bar Devil of Brooklyn on Renfield Street.

The new venue will be known as 1802 @ Hutchesons’ Hall in reference to the year work began on the distinctive building.

The opening date is expected to be in the middle of April.