A landmark Glasgow building to reopen as a cocktail lounge and restaurant.
Hutchesons' Hall was built between 1802 and 1805 and served as a hospital, to replace the original which was demolished in 1795.
The category Category A-listed building is located on Ingram Street in the Merchant City area and is regarded as one of the finest buildings in Glasgow city centre.
READ MORE: Major retailer returning to city centre street with flagship store
The building previously housed a restaurant and bar, which opened back in 2014 following £1.3m renovation by restaurateur James Rusk. However, it failed to reopen after closing during 2020 amid the Covid pandemic.
Great to see the iconic Hutcheson’ Hall in the Merchant City is to reopen as a cocktail bar & restaurant. Designed by one of the great Glasgow architects, David Hamilton, it was originally meant to be a hospital for elderly men and a school for poor boys. pic.twitter.com/4H9qBLpobE— Stuart Robertson 🏴 🇺🇦 (@crmsociety) April 3, 2023
Concerns were raised last year about the condition of the building, prompting The National Trust for Scotland to confirm it plans to carry out maintenance works to carry out “relatively minor repairs”.
Now reports confirm it will soon reopen as a cocktail lounge and restaurant.
The new city centre venue is being led by Marco Lazzurri, who owns three Glasgow establishments in La Fiorentina in Kinning Park, Tabac on Mitchell Lane and recently opened cocktail bar Devil of Brooklyn on Renfield Street.
The new venue will be known as 1802 @ Hutchesons’ Hall in reference to the year work began on the distinctive building.
The opening date is expected to be in the middle of April.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here