A Glasgow city-centre shopping complex is to welcome a new store by popular jewellery brand Pandora.
As part of the brand’s wider expansion plans, the Danish jewellery giant will open its fifth Glasgow store in St. Enoch Centre on Thursday.
The St. Enoch Centre branch marks the first of ten planned openings for Pandora this year.
Pandora is the third in a series of new openings in the Glasgow shopping mall, after Pagazzi, the UK’s largest specialist lighting retailer and Australia’s food chain Donut King began trading in the centre last month.
Centre Director, Anne Ledgerwood, said of the new openings: “Following a promising start to the year, we are delighted to welcome some exciting new retailers and restaurateurs to St. Enoch Centre in 2023.
“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Glasgow has seen a 16% uptake in footfall compared with 2022 and we are seeing a clear a demand for good value, high-quality products and experiences, and that is exactly what our newest openings will deliver.
“We are pleased to continue into 2023 bringing more ways to innovate and excite our visitors with new shopping offers, dining options and experiences.”
Andrew Milner-Walker, Property Director at Pandora UK&I, said: “We are delighted to open the doors to our brand new store in St. Enoch Centre, which is widely recognised as a key shopping destination in Glasgow. Our new space is designed to offer a unique and personalised shopping experience, showcasing the best of Pandora’s extensive range from classic charms and bracelets, to new collection styles. We look forward with great excitement to welcoming shoppers into the store.”
