Viaro has agreed to buy into acreage containing four gas fields from Australia’s Hartshead Resources in a deal that puts a valuation of up to £105 million on the stakes involved.

Hartshead said the deal could pave the way to the firms investing £350m in total in a first-phase development that would involve bringing two fields that were shut down in 2015 back into production.

If things go to plan Hartshead and Viaro could develop two other existing discoveries in the area.

Both firms highlighted the commercial appeal of North Sea gas assets amid the spike in commodity prices since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

This has encouraged the UK Government to try to boost North Sea output to reduce the country’s reliance on imports.

Hartshead told investors the field developments it is eyeing would be “leveraged to highly-attractive UK gas prices”.

Viaro, which developed out of a London-based oil trading business, has built a significant North Sea business helped by the acquisition of a £120m portfolio from Scottish energy giant SSE in 2020.

Viaro said it was committed to growing its UK North Sea portfolio and to supporting the country’s energy security drive.

Hartshead also noted that interest in North Sea gas assets has been stoked by the significant investment allowance the Government introduced alongside the windfall tax, which the Government has called the Energy Profits Levy. The firm noted the “super-deduction” concerned allowed firms to set 91.4 per cent of expenditure North Sea developments against their tax bills.

The deal between Viaro and Hartshead was announced as one of the heavyweights that have been generating huge amounts of cash in the North Sea hammered home warnings the windfall tax would force it to complete a painful retrenchment in the area.

Harbour Energy has confirmed well-trailed plans for hefty jobs cuts saying 350 onshore posts will go in the UK following a review, out of a “baseline” of 1,200. Aberdeen looks set to bear the brunt of the cuts.

A spokesperson for Harbour noted: “When we announced the review in January, we said that as a result of the energy profits levy, which results in an effective tax rate of 75% in the UK regardless of the level of oil and gas prices in the market or realised, we have had to reassess our future activity level in the UK.”

