Taking effect on May 1, the new partners include 14 promotions across the UK, five in the Asia-Pacific region and six across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Pinsent Masons now has a total of 480 partners.

The firm has also promoted two new partners within its professional services practice group Vario, while Glasgow-based Susannah Donaldson, co-head of Pinsent Mason's equality law group, has also been promoted to partner.

Stacy Keen, a specialist in financial crime, investigations and compliance, along with Glasgow colleagues Ross McDowall and Lesley-Anne Todd have also been made partners.

Mr McDowall is dual-qualified in Scotland and England, and advises on all aspects of environmental, planning, and property law. Ms Todd is also dual-qualified with a wide range of commercial real estate experience including a background in development and investment acquisition, asset management and disposals.

Edinburgh-based banking lawyer, Howat Duncan, completes the quintet of new Scottish partners.

The firm have also promoted three Scottish senior associates to legal director: Michael Duffy (energy and infrastructure); Jennifer Oliver (projects and construction); and Elaine McLean (EU and competition).

Katharine Hardie, chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Each promotion is well deserved and adds to our strength in being able to offer clients in Scotland, and those engaged in wider international jurisdictions and transactions, the very best of legal talent and wide-ranging experience.”

Senior partner at Pinsent Masons, Andrew Masraf, added: “I am incredibly proud of all of our new partners taking the next step in their careers as we recognise the tremendous talent that will help shape the future of our business.

“This year’s partner promotions show our commitment to invest across our sectors, our diverse skill sets, our priority investment areas and our locations enhancing our partner capability, capacity and expertise.”