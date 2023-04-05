InvestFife has said that Scotch Whisky Investments has purchased 7.7 hectares of land at Compton Road in Glenrothes as part of the company's investment plans for the region.

The sale was described as one of the largest industrial land deals in the region in recent years and “will aid the regeneration of Glenrothes, boosting the local economy and creating jobs in the area”.

Sourcing the perfect site for developing a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility was said to be crucial in SWI’s investment planning. Following consultation with Fife Council's economic development team, SWI identified the Southfield Industrial Estate as its preferred site.

Scottish Development International has also worked closely with the company and InvestFife.

Following a public consultation in August, Fife Council's planning department approved the project's first development phase in October.

SWI seeks to “showcase the history of and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky” and promote investment in the commodity.

It said that now that the sale of Crompton Road has concluded, the company “can start to transform its vision into reality”.

Pamela Stevenson, of Fife Council, said: "Our property, development, and investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company's significant investment in Fife.

“As a result of our team's interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude."

“Our specialist teams within InvestFife provide comprehensive advice and support to all businesses wanting to move to Fife."

Altany Craik, council finance spokesman, said: "On behalf of Fife Council as a whole, I take this opportunity to welcome Scotch Whisky Investments to Fife, and look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments' vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes."

The whisky business earlier announced its plans for the major investment in Scotland including its new headquarters, the whisky museum housing a world-famous collection and a hotel.

SWI said earlier it planned a new mixed-used development in Falkland as well as the whisky storage facility in Glenrothes.

It included a proposal to bring the Unseen Valentino Zagatti Collection from the Netherlands to Fife. The collection features more than 3,000 bottles is thought to be the world's oldest.