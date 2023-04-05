A whisky business planning a Scotch storage facility and nearby hotel, museum and headquarters complex has purchased a key piece of land.
InvestFife has said that Scotch Whisky Investments has purchased 7.7 hectares of land at Compton Road in Glenrothes as part of the company's investment plans for the region.
The sale was described as one of the largest industrial land deals in the region in recent years and “will aid the regeneration of Glenrothes, boosting the local economy and creating jobs in the area”.
📝 Get full unlimited access to our unrivalled business news and analysis for only £2 for 2 months.
👉 Click here to get this offer
Sourcing the perfect site for developing a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility was said to be crucial in SWI’s investment planning. Following consultation with Fife Council's economic development team, SWI identified the Southfield Industrial Estate as its preferred site.
Scottish Development International has also worked closely with the company and InvestFife.
Following a public consultation in August, Fife Council's planning department approved the project's first development phase in October.
SWI seeks to “showcase the history of and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky” and promote investment in the commodity.
READ MORE: Huge whisky investment with hotel and museum details to be unveiled
It said that now that the sale of Crompton Road has concluded, the company “can start to transform its vision into reality”.
Pamela Stevenson, of Fife Council, said: "Our property, development, and investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company's significant investment in Fife.
“As a result of our team's interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude."
“Our specialist teams within InvestFife provide comprehensive advice and support to all businesses wanting to move to Fife."
READ MORE: Development proposals for 'birth place' of whisky
Altany Craik, council finance spokesman, said: "On behalf of Fife Council as a whole, I take this opportunity to welcome Scotch Whisky Investments to Fife, and look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments' vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes."
The whisky business earlier announced its plans for the major investment in Scotland including its new headquarters, the whisky museum housing a world-famous collection and a hotel.
SWI said earlier it planned a new mixed-used development in Falkland as well as the whisky storage facility in Glenrothes.
It included a proposal to bring the Unseen Valentino Zagatti Collection from the Netherlands to Fife. The collection features more than 3,000 bottles is thought to be the world's oldest.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here