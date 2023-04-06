A young East Ayrshire entrepreneur is hoping to further expand his football and fitness business after accessing funding for a new gym and astroturf facility.
With a degree in sports coaching, 22-year-old Callum Corbett-Peters set up CP Sport and Fitness to offer personal training and football coaching services to anyone from amateur to professional level. Having never run a business before, he hooked up with advisory service Business Gateway to access a variety of guidance to get up and running.
In addition to assistance with accounting and marketing, Mr Corbett-Peters was also directed towards financing experts who provided a £10,000 towards last year's opening of the CP Sport and Fitness arena in Kilmarnock.
“Being a young business owner can be daunting, but I have really developed confidence in my ability and can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for my business," Mr Corbett-Peters said.
CP Sport offers a variety of services including football coaching, personal training, toddler sports classes, birthday parties and football camps. The business also provides football coaching for those with additional support needs, with plans for additional services in the future.
Business Gateway adviser Anne Quinn said CP Sport is now in "the best possible position" to drive growth.
"From creating a solid business plan that enabled him to get funding for his arena, to working with our marketing and digital consultants, to building a robust marketing strategy and strong social media presence, Calum has really made the most of all the support available,” she said.
