A hotel on a famous Scottish waterfront has been brought to market for the first time in more than half a century.
The family-owned MacDonald Arms Hotel on Main Street in Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, is described as an “excellent opportunity” by agent Drysdale & Company.
It sits on a renowned seafront that has featured in advertising campaigns, films and television programmes, including the children’s show Balamory.
The ten-room hotel which also has a lounge and a bar has been closed since 2020.
“The property presents a unique opportunity to purchase a substantial mid-terraced building on the waterfront on Tobermory Main Street,” the agent said.
“The business has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and is in need of upgrading and improvement works.
“The owner has looked into developing the property to provide retail or commercial accommodation at ground floor and letting accommodation or serviced apartments at upper floor levels, subject to planning permission.
“Plans have been drawn up for this proposed redevelopment and these can be provided on request.”
The agent also said: “MacDonald Arms Hotel has been owned by the same family for 56 years and Drysdale & Company are delighted to have been entrusted with the opportunity to bring the property to market.
“The hotel’s prominent position offers huge potential for re-development prior to being re-established within the town.
“An operator could re-furbish and re-open the licensed accommodation at ground level or it could be converted to other retail or commercial use.
“Owners or managers’ accommodation is also provided along with former letting rooms over first and second-floor levels.”
The property is for sale for offers over £350,000.
