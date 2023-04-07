Unite the union said the action set to hit oil and gas operators comes amid a “massive pay dispute”, with 1,350 offshore workers expected to cause strike.

The trade union said the strike action starting on April 24 will hit platforms and the offshore installations of major oil and gas operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour Energy, Ithaca, Shell and Total.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said the move comes as oil and gas companies in the offshore sector “are enjoying record windfall profits”.

She said that "1,350 offshore workers will now take part in an unprecedented tsunami of industrial action over 48 hours with hundreds more set to join them", adding: “Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."

The five companies to be impacted by the strike action are Bilfinger UK Limited, Petrofac Facilities Management, Stork Technical Services, Sparrows Offshore Services, and Worley Services UK Limited.

The workforce includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said the action "will bring dozens of platforms to a standstill", adding: “Unite has received an emphatic mandate in support of strike action.

"It is historic and it will be the biggest offshore stoppage in a generation.”

The union said issues under dispute as well as pay include working rotas, holidays, and offshore safety.

The news comes as Unite said that around 100 members employed by construction contractor Kaefer Limited are set to take 12 weeks all-out strike action at the Rosyth dockyard.

The Kaefer workers, which includes painters, cleaners, scaffolders and support service staff, are set to take the strike action from April 17. Unite claims the strike action will directly threaten progress on the Type 31 frigates contract.

The union said 98.4 per cent of its members supported the action over pay.

