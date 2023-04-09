In an exclusive Business HQ interview this week, a Ryanair director said nine domestic routes had been launched because the UK Government halved APD in internal flights, and more could be introduced.

Jade Kirwan, of Ryanair, said wider cuts to the duty would further boost tourism and growth in Scotland.

The Herald revealed the Ryanair response includes new routes from Edinburgh to Belfast, Bournemouth, Newquay and London Stansted.

The carrier has also set up a petition calling for European action over disruption caused by French air traffic control strikes.

Scotch pie maker launches bake-at-home range

A renowned Scottish pie maker is targeting £2 million of sales in the first year from its launch of a new range of frozen back-at-home pies.

The company noted its move into the frozen category with the new range was a first for it. The new frozen range includes the Bells Scotch pie, macaroni cheese pie and new Scotch chilli pie (Image: Bells)

Lanarkshire-based Bells currently bakes around 16 million Scotch pies annually. Bells said it estimated “sales will be worth around £2 million in the first year alone”.

The number of craft breweries going bust has soared as rising production costs and reduced consumer spending take their toll

​ Fallen Brewing, based in Stirling, The Wild Beer Co in Somerset, and Manchester-based Beatnikz Republic are some of the independent brewers that closed in 2022 (Image: Price Bailey)

​Law firm promotes five to partnership in Scotland

Law firm Pinsent Masons has named five Scottish-based lawyers among 25 new partners across its multi-national operations.

The firm now has a total of 480 partners (Image: Pinsent Masons)

Taking effect on May 1, the new partners include 14 promotions across the UK, five in the Asia-Pacific region and six across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The firm has also promoted two new partners within its professional services practice group Vario, while Glasgow-based Susannah Donaldson, co-head of Pinsent Mason's equality law group, has also been promoted to partner.

Scottish bank posts first profit as client numbers surge

Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co posted its first annual profit this week after enjoying growth on a range of key measures.

In 2015 Hampden & Co became the first new private bank to open for business in the UK for three decades (Image: Hampden & Co)

The bank made £2 million profit before tax in 2022 after posting losses for each of the first seven years of its operations. Chairman Simon Miller said the bank had come of age during 2022 after building a very capable team and strong relationships with its loyal clients, professional partners and shareholders.

