An airline has unveiled four new routes from Scotland in response to air passenger duty changes.
In an exclusive Business HQ interview this week, a Ryanair director said nine domestic routes had been launched because the UK Government halved APD in internal flights, and more could be introduced.
Jade Kirwan, of Ryanair, said wider cuts to the duty would further boost tourism and growth in Scotland.
The Herald revealed the Ryanair response includes new routes from Edinburgh to Belfast, Bournemouth, Newquay and London Stansted.
The carrier has also set up a petition calling for European action over disruption caused by French air traffic control strikes.
Scotch pie maker launches bake-at-home range
A renowned Scottish pie maker is targeting £2 million of sales in the first year from its launch of a new range of frozen back-at-home pies.
Lanarkshire-based Bells currently bakes around 16 million Scotch pies annually. Bells said it estimated “sales will be worth around £2 million in the first year alone”.
The number of craft breweries going bust has soared as rising production costs and reduced consumer spending take their toll
Law firm promotes five to partnership in Scotland
Law firm Pinsent Masons has named five Scottish-based lawyers among 25 new partners across its multi-national operations.
Taking effect on May 1, the new partners include 14 promotions across the UK, five in the Asia-Pacific region and six across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The firm has also promoted two new partners within its professional services practice group Vario, while Glasgow-based Susannah Donaldson, co-head of Pinsent Mason's equality law group, has also been promoted to partner.
Scottish bank posts first profit as client numbers surge
Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co posted its first annual profit this week after enjoying growth on a range of key measures.
The bank made £2 million profit before tax in 2022 after posting losses for each of the first seven years of its operations. Chairman Simon Miller said the bank had come of age during 2022 after building a very capable team and strong relationships with its loyal clients, professional partners and shareholders.
