Plans have been lodged to demolish a former pub next door to a recording studio and build 11 new homes.
The pub in Eyre Place in the Scottish capital has been closed since the pandemic began.
The applicant is Edinburgh-based Eyre Place Properties, with McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton as architect and agent.
It states: “The site is formed of two properties on the north west side of Eyre Place, the former Smithies public house – a two storey building which has lain vacant since closing in March 2020 – and an area of vacant land in the ownership of City Of Edinburgh Council that was previously occupied by two four storey residential tenement blocks until their demolition in the early 1980s
“The combined site sits between the New Town and Canonmills areas, just outside the New Town Conservation Area, and to the South of the Inverleith Conservation Area.
“The area is mixed use with both commercial and residential uses nearby. The site sits between a 19th century cottage to the south west, currently occupied by Banana Row Studios, and a four storey tenement to the North East.”
