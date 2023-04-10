A Scottish test centre has been named among the ten deemed to have the worst odds for passing a driving test in the UK.
The most recent figures from the Driver and Vehicles Standard (DVSA) has shown that less than half (48.7%) of all the tests carried out between April and September of last year were successful.
However, only around one in three applicants (36.1%) were successful at the Shieldhall Centre in Glasgow.
The figures, analysed by KingCasinoBonus.UK, rank the centre as having the seventh worst odds for a pass across the whole of the UK.
Not all is lost for prospective drivers as two Scottish centres rose to the top when it comes to having the best chances of a pass.
Shetland's Lerwick Driving Test Centre ranked second with its odds of a pass reaching 67.9%.
Pass rates also remain high in Dundee with the chances of a successful outcome reaching 62.8%.
The city ranked seventh for the best odds when compared to centres across the UK.
Overall, the figures showed that Alnwick in Northumberland had the best odds of a pass (74.3%) while Speke in Liverpool had the toughest at 27.4%.
Men were slightly more likely to pass at 50.6%, in comparison with women whose odds were at 46.6%.
A spokesperson at KingCasinoBonus.UK said: “Brits may want to take their driving test in a different city to where they have been attending their driving lessons; this could be due to long waiting times at their test centre or because they have discovered pass rates are higher at a different test centre.
"However, we would ultimately encourage drivers to take their test in the area they have been attending their lessons in.
"This will be an area that they are familiar with driving in, which will ultimately maximise their odds of passing.”
