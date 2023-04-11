“These are issues NFU Scotland has been lobbying on for some time for this unsupported sector," Mr Wyllie said.

"We welcome the unequivocal recognition from DEFRA that these issues need to be addressed and would urge them to implement meaningful changes immediately through producer engagement across the UK.

“New legislation must be enacted to ensure fairness and transparency across the supply chain.

"The Westminster Government must work with the Scottish Government, producers and processors to fully utilise the provisions in the Agriculture Act, to avoid any further delay of this much needed and overdue action.”

Round-up

In Kirkwall yesterday morning, a two year old, 690kg Limousin cross heifer was sold for £6,100 to Harry Emslie, Kinknockie, Mintlaw, but the real story wasn’t the price. Remarkably, the heifer was sold by fourteen year old Rowan Donaldson from Redland, Stromness, pictured, and was originally purchased in September from G&S Sinclair, Harray, as part of a Young Farmers over-wintering scheme sponsored jointly by Orkney Auction Marts and Northlink Ferries.

Rowan, deservedly, won £100 for his superb stocksmanship. Speaking after the sale, he described himself as “quite happy” – which, given that he was entering for the first time and is thought to be the youngest winner ever, is surely quite the understatement.

In other news, 29 bullocks sold by Harrison & Hetherington at St Boswells yesterday averaged 290p/kg and sold to 328p/kg, while 49 heifers averaged 305p/kg and sold to 332p/kg on two occasions.

Cast cows averaged 185p/kg and sold to 211p/kg and a top price of £2110/head. 1,444 hoggs averaged 291p/kg, up 18p on the week and sold to £180/head for Texels and 338p/kg for Beltexes. 270 cast sheep averaged £103/head and sold to £175/head for Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £129/head, while light ewes sold to £119/head for North Country Cheviot ewes, and averaged £79/head.

1,995 prime hoggets at Ayr averaged 287p/kg or 300p/kg SQQ and sold to £162/head or 360p/kg for a pair of 45kg Beltexes from Balcaimie. Hoggets sold to £141/head for a pen from Knockgerran Farm or to 320p/kg from Messrs Hunter, Laigh Langcraig. Tups sold to a high of £168/head for Cheviots from NCM Shieldhill, who also sold a Texel tup for £158. Muirhead led the Mules at £122/head with T H Robertson & Son, Auchentiber, achieving the same for Cheviots.

Lawrie and Symington sold 20 prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday to an average of 305p/kg and a top of 346p/kg, and sold prime bred beef bullocks to an average of 298p/kg and to a peak of 314p/kg for a Limousin. Black and white bullocks averaged 280p/kg and sold to 294p/kg for Limousins.

Cast beef and dairy cows remained a strong trade, rising by 8p/kg and 6p/kg on the week respectively. Hoggets also rose on the week to average 284p/kg and achieve a top price of £157/head.