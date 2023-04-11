The redevelopment of the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children is being led by Square & Crescent with a sales office to open late this summer. Work at the four-acre site is expected to last for three years, with full completion targeted by the end of 2025.

Known as Royal Meadows, the development is directly opposite The Meadows, one of Edinburgh’s best-known landmarks. The site is located one mile from Princes Street, and is a two-minute walk from Lothian Road.

Set up in 2013 by Euan Marchall and Simon Cook, Square & Crescent specialises in residential conversion projects. It more recently expanded into the development of new-build homes at a number of locations across Edinburgh.

Simon Cook and Euan Marshall at the Royal Meadows development (Image: Square & Crescent)

“To get to this stage of the process with Royal Meadows is a pinch-yourself moment for us at Square & Crescent," Mr Marshall said.

“Most Edinburgh parents, at one time or another, have had to take a trip to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children so we are proud to have an opportunity to respect its history by carefully restoring the recognised building.

“We’re certain that with Royal Meadows, we are going to do this famous building justice by giving it a brand new purpose and offering up a wonderful place to live.”

Mr Cook added: “From early identification of the site, we knew it had all the makings of an incredible development that will preserve an important landmark in the city.

“To have spades in the ground at Royal Meadows is definitely a milestone moment and we can’t wait to watch the site grow and develop.”