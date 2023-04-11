A pub once owned by one of Scotland’s most famous footballers has been sold.
McNeills in the south side of Glasgow was sold by Smith and Clough Business Associates on behalf of Dundas Heritable after receiving a high level of interest.
The bar in Torrisdale Street opened in 1965 as The Madeira before Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill, who died in 2019, bought the premises.
The agent has also handled the sale of The Portland Arms on Shettleston Road, Vibez in Coatbridge and the First & Last on Maryhill Road for the pub group.
Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough Business Associates, posted on LinkedIn: “We are delighted to have completed on the sales of four freehold pubs on behalf of our clients Dundas Heritable after a short marketing period.
"McNeills on Torrisdale Street in the south side of Glasgow, The Portland Arms on Shettleston Road in Glasgow's east end and Vibez in Coatbridge were all sold with sitting tenants in place, and the First & Last on Maryhill Road in Glasgow was sold with vacant possession.
“Each of the pubs received strong levels of interest with multiple offers received.”
A value for the deals was not disclosed.
