McNeills in the south side of Glasgow was sold by Smith and Clough Business Associates on behalf of Dundas Heritable after receiving a high level of interest.

The bar in Torrisdale Street opened in 1965 as The Madeira before Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill, who died in 2019, bought the premises.

The agent has also handled the sale of The Portland Arms on Shettleston Road, Vibez in Coatbridge and the First & Last on Maryhill Road for the pub group.

Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough Business Associates, posted on LinkedIn: “We are delighted to have completed on the sales of four freehold pubs on behalf of our clients Dundas Heritable after a short marketing period.

"McNeills on Torrisdale Street in the south side of Glasgow, The Portland Arms on Shettleston Road in Glasgow's east end and Vibez in Coatbridge were all sold with sitting tenants in place, and the First & Last on Maryhill Road in Glasgow was sold with vacant possession.

“Each of the pubs received strong levels of interest with multiple offers received.”

A value for the deals was not disclosed.

Vault City Brewing wins bumper Tesco supply deal

A Scottish brewer is toasting a major deal that will see its sour beer sold across the country in the UK’s biggest supermarket chain.

Vault City Brewing’s four-packs of Strawberry and Peach are now available in 650 Tesco stores across the UK. The deal is set to help the firm pass £3 million turnover for the first time this year, which is an almost 50 per cent increase year on year.

CBI sacks director-general

The Confederation of British Industry has sacked Tony Danker and suspended three other employees after a series of misconduct allegations rocked the powerful trade body.

The board of the business group, which claims to represent 190,000 companies across the UK, said that Mr Danker’s conduct “fell short” of what was expected of him. The group admitted there had been “serious failings” in how it acted as an organisation and promised to do better.

