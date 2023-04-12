ABERDEEN-based ROVOP, a supplier of remote-operated vehicles to the offshore industry, has secured a $25 million credit facility to drive its expansion plans.
The private equity-backed company, which works with “blue chip” clients on the installation of wind-farm infrastructure, gas pipelines, and under-sea internet cables, said it will access the funding provided by Cordiant Capital to invest in fleet infrastructure and its employees.
It aims to take advantage of favourable conditions in the offshore market to win new contracts across new build construction, decommissioning, surveillance, and maintenance services.
Neil Potter, chief executive of ROVOP, which is backed by private equity firm Bluewater, said: “ROVOP is seeing record demand for its services, and Cordiant’s investment means we’re better placed than ever to take advantage of increasing international demand for subsea robotics in both renewable and traditional energy sectors.
“This investment solidly positions ROVOP for further growth as we continue to invest in our fleet and our people.”
The deal builds on credit facilities that Cordiant supplies to the solar and wind power and upstream gas sectors in Greece, Romania, and Turkey. The financier said that its investment is aligned to its belief that there is a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to provide flexible credit solutions to energy transition infrastructure across Europe, as countries strive for energy security and to combat climate change.
Stephen Foss, co-head of energy transition infrastructure at Cordiant Capital, said: “ROVOP is a company with great momentum, and we’re excited to be supporting them on the next stage of their growth journey.
"We firmly expect infrastructure service providers like ROVOP to continue thriving as the desire to develop autonomous, low-cost based means of power generation and expansion of digital communication as they continue to grow in importance.”
Martin Somerville, managing director of Bluewater, noted: “We’re delighted that Cordiant is supporting ROVOP at an exciting time in the company’s development. This added financial strength will help to support management’s ambitious growth plans.”
