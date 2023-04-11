Located on the suburban edge of East Kilbride, the Auldhouse Arms has been extended and refurbished in recent years but maintains many of its original characteristics. There is seating for 40 in the bar and up to 80 in the restaurant.

The pub is currently operating on limited hours, and the restaurant has been closed due to personal circumstances. Estate agents Christie & Co said the property is a "great opportunity" for a chef proprietor to operate both, or the restaurant could be leased out to trade independently.

The property, which also has a two-bedroom owners accommodation, is located near the Langlands Moss Nature Reserve and is said to attract visitors from walking and cycling routes in the area.

“I am happy to bring to the market the Auldhouse Arms," said Simon Watson, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co. "This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a long-established and very popular bar restaurant that has been upgraded to the highest standard.”