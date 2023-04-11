A South Lanarkshire pub dating back nearly 200 years has been put up for sale at offers in the region of £625,000.
Located on the suburban edge of East Kilbride, the Auldhouse Arms has been extended and refurbished in recent years but maintains many of its original characteristics. There is seating for 40 in the bar and up to 80 in the restaurant.
The pub is currently operating on limited hours, and the restaurant has been closed due to personal circumstances. Estate agents Christie & Co said the property is a "great opportunity" for a chef proprietor to operate both, or the restaurant could be leased out to trade independently.
The property, which also has a two-bedroom owners accommodation, is located near the Langlands Moss Nature Reserve and is said to attract visitors from walking and cycling routes in the area.
“I am happy to bring to the market the Auldhouse Arms," said Simon Watson, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co. "This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a long-established and very popular bar restaurant that has been upgraded to the highest standard.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here