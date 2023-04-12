Mr Walker, who was previously the chief executive of NFU Scotland, takes on the role formerly held by Martin Morgan who passed away in January this year.

“Scott joins a long list of excellent executive managers who have served SAMW over the years with Martin’s five years with the Association, in particular, marking a strong period of leadership for Scotland’s red meat industry,” said SAMW president, Ian Bentley.

“Having a person, in Scott, of such experience to now lead us forward is a boost for our members, especially following the untimely ending of Martin’s time with us. We look forward to working with our new executive manager as we seek together to keep driving our industry forward.”

Having spent the last 11 years as CEO of NFUS, Mr Walker has a deep knowledge of Scottish food and farming and a thorough understanding of the red meat sector’s many challenges and opportunities.

“Advocacy on behalf of the industry has been a major part of my career over the last decade and I look forward to fulfilling a similar role on behalf of the red meat sector,” said Mr Walker. “I’m well used to working with politicians and officials in Scotland, Westminster and on the international scene, and will be seeking to do the same for SAMW, on behalf of what is a hugely important industry for Scotland’s economy.

“We should all be proud of the quality of red meat produced in Scotland for sale both domestically and across many export markets. There is a strong story to be told and much progress to be made in the months and years ahead.”

Mr Walker will take up his new office on April 24.