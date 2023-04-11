Insects cause an immense amount of damage. Not just to crops, but also to human health, livestock and economies. But trying to control insect populations with pesticides can also be enormously harmful.

A key issue is that insecticides also kill ‘good’ insects like bees, which transfer the pollen that helps plants and crops reproduce.

“Effectively targeting insect pests while preserving beneficial pollinators in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner is extremely difficult,” Solasta Bio explains.

Yet this is where the company is breaking through. The University of Glasgow spin-out says it has developed a “world first” technology platform for creating insect control products based on neuropeptides.

These are molecules that regulate most major physiological and behavioural processes in insects. Using these neuropeptides, Solasta Bio can effectively ‘programme’ insecticides to target specific insects, while leaving others unharmed.

SIS Ventures, one of Solasta Bio’s investors, explains on its website that the company’s technology enables it to “develop small protein-based products that effectively target insect pests while preserving beneficial pollinators, such as bees, in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.”

This technology can be “mobilised to target any pest of interest while preserving beneficial species.” Another benefit is that this kind of insect control agent can also lead to a reduction in pest species. Investors are excited.

Tijl Hoefnagels, venture partner at Rubio Impact Ventures, said: "Solasta’s team translated deep insect physiology knowledge to pest control agents that bring no collateral damage to other animals or pollinators. This is a huge white spot in the current market offering. As Rubio deems the loss of biodiversity as urgent as climate change, Solasta is right in the sweet spot of what we want to invest in."

Solasta Bio chief executive Shireen Davies is “championing a revolution in the creation of novel next generation green insecticides,” says Glasgow University, where Ms Davies and Solasta Bio co-founder Julian Dow are professors in the School of Molecular Biosciences.

Ms Davies said: “We’ve spent the past 18 months developing our platform and validating peptide candidates with expert third parties and commercial partners. We’re really excited by the results and feel that we’re ready to take the next step towards commercialising our technology.”

