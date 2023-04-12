Police have launched an investigation after a training centre run by Scottish Power was vandalised by energy price protesters.
A group, who dubbed themselves ‘Make the Rich Pay’, smashed windows and hung a banner at the energy company’s Dealain House facility in Cumbernauld during a late-night raid on Tuesday.
The campaigners also painted a wind turbine outside the offices red and released a statement defending their “direct action”.
READ MORE: Two men arrested as climate protest held outside Glasgow Barclays
The group said the protest was carried out after repeated attempts to meet with the company’s CEO, Keith Anderson, were rebuffed.
The activists are demanding the Scottish Power reverses its energy bills to the October 2021 price cap of £1,277, funded by money taken from shareholder dividends.
A statement released by ‘make the Rich Pay’ said: “Never before in living memory have the lines between the capitalists and the ordinary working people of this country been so obvious.
“Working people are sick of private profit being made from their immiseration, for example by having more than 20,000 of their meters forcibly and illegally replaced with prepayment meters by Scottish Power, as reported by Power To The People.
READ MORE: Extinction Rebellion stage protest in House of Commons
“(Keith) Anderson and the SP board are just some examples of these capitalists. In their greed and hubris, they thought they would exploit our people even more, with record-high energy bills whilst their wealth sits in offshore tax havens.”
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the force was aware of posts circulating on social media about the incident
She added: “We received a report of an attempted break-in to a premises on Napier Road, Cumbernauld, around 10pm on Tuesday, 11 April, 2023.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Scottish Power has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel