A group, who dubbed themselves ‘Make the Rich Pay’, smashed windows and hung a banner at the energy company’s Dealain House facility in Cumbernauld during a late-night raid on Tuesday.

The campaigners also painted a wind turbine outside the offices red and released a statement defending their “direct action”.

The group said the protest was carried out after repeated attempts to meet with the company’s CEO, Keith Anderson, were rebuffed.

The activists are demanding the Scottish Power reverses its energy bills to the October 2021 price cap of £1,277, funded by money taken from shareholder dividends.

A statement released by ‘make the Rich Pay’ said: “Never before in living memory have the lines between the capitalists and the ordinary working people of this country been so obvious.

“Working people are sick of private profit being made from their immiseration, for example by having more than 20,000 of their meters forcibly and illegally replaced with prepayment meters by Scottish Power, as reported by Power To The People.

“(Keith) Anderson and the SP board are just some examples of these capitalists. In their greed and hubris, they thought they would exploit our people even more, with record-high energy bills whilst their wealth sits in offshore tax havens.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the force was aware of posts circulating on social media about the incident

She added: “We received a report of an attempted break-in to a premises on Napier Road, Cumbernauld, around 10pm on Tuesday, 11 April, 2023.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Scottish Power has been approached for comment.