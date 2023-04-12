It was widely reported on Tuesday that the holiday letting giant had acquired Letting Cloud from its founder Grant MacCusker for an undisclosed sum. That followed the distribution of a press release on behalf of Letting Cloud which quoted Airbnb’s director of engineering, Jordanna Kwok, as stating the company was “attracted by the interesting problems being tacked by Letting Cloud, and how they were addressing them using modern technology”.

However, Airbnb has denied there has been a deal between the two parties.

Airbnb said: "We have no relationship with this company, we have had no discussions with this company, and we have not acquired - nor do we intend to acquire - this company."

A spokesperson for Letting Cloud, which was established by Mr MacCusker in 2019, said: “In the wake of recent developments in various media outlets, the matter is now in the hands of our lawyers and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”