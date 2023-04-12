Family-owned hospitalaity group SimpsInns said it will open the doors to The Potting Shed at Si! in Irvine on Friday.

The restaurant is sited on the ground floor at Si! and will seat up to 90 people.

The makeover was led by Glasgow interior design company, 3 Design Scotland.

Key design features include “bringing the outside in” with planting and external finishes used internally, as well as new timber sheds to create zones for private dining.

The Potting Shed at Si! opens in Irvine this week (Image: SimpsInns)

Jack Simpson, who has managed The Potting Shed refurbishment, said: “We’re really excited to announce the opening of The Potting Shed at Si! this Friday and put our Irvine venue on the map as Ayrshire’s trendiest new meeting place.

“From all-day breakfasts to boozy brunches and a special evening menu, we’re gearing up to offer people a contemporary and relaxed space to meet throughout the day. Whether it’s a special family occasion, catching up with friends over coffee or a business meeting, we’ve created a flexible range of tempting menus to suit everyone.”

He added: “Following our six-month, £250,000 makeover, we’re very proud of this fantastic new venue and look forward to welcoming guests from around the region and beyond.

“With a newly trained team of 30 hospitality professionals at The Potting Shed, we’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations. We continually invest in our hotel and leisure facilities to make them the very best they can be.”

SimpsInns will also open The Terrace, a new bar and restaurant experience on the upper level at Si!, later this year. The Terrace will seat diners, both inside and on the heated outdoor balcony.

