Stags Pavilion, which was originally built as a golf clubhouse between the wars, has been brought to market along with a two-bedroom owners’ cottage and two-bedroom static caravan at offers over £475,000.

The property, which is jointly being marketed by agents Watermans and DM Hall, is located in the picturesque village of Lochranza in the north of the island. Nearby attractions include Lochranza Castle, the Isle of Arran Distillery, Lochranza Campsite and an 18-hole golf course.

READ MORE: Isle of Arran Distillers motoring on despite ferries saga

The restaurant, currently run by Italian chef Rino and wife Valerie, operates with varying opening hours throughout the summer and winter, those closes in February and March. Agents note that it has the potential to be run as a coffee shop during the day and a restaurant at night, and for a takeaway service and small shop to operate on the premises.

The cottage that forms part of the sale was built in 2021 and is set amid mature gardens, they add, while the neighbouring static caravan is described as being ideal for those working in the restaurant or as a holiday letting opportunity.

READ MORE: Pioneering Linn Products hails 'phenomenal' response

Anthony Zdanowicz, a commercial property associate based in the Ayr office of DM Hall, who is overseeing the sale, said: “This is an incredibly exciting, unique opportunity to purchase this established restaurant with the added advantage of a newly built detached cottage and a caravan.

“The restaurant provides an opportunity for the new owner to grow an already established business, with the two-bedroom cottage and extra caravan accommodation offering potential owner's accommodation or a prime letting opportunity.”