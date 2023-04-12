A gin produced by an island distillery which barters bottles for ingredients has beaten brands from around the world to be named Spirit of the Year.
The aptly-named Downpour gin from North Uist Distillery was picked as the winner by a panel of bartenders, mixologists and industry professionals at the 2023 London Spirits Competition.
Ironically a dry gin, Downpour is distilled and bottled by a small team in an old 18th century farmhouse on Benbecula, which also hosts their shop and visitor centre.
Heather flowers are harvested by locals and used in the distilling process, with baskets exchanged for a bottle of the gin made with the blossoms from the corresponding area.
READ MORE: Islay whisky tops new ranking of best rated spirits
The distillery, which was set up by islander couple Kate MacDonald and Jonny Ingledew in 2017, also produces other varieties of gin, one made from sloe and bramble berries gathered by locals and swapped for a bottle of the finished product.
More than a dozen local people are employed at the distillery, which produces around 30,000 bottles each year and was previously named Scottish Gin Distiller of the Year in 2022.
The team's next step is to distil their first whisky, using barley thought to have been brought to Britian by the Vikings.
Judges put the spirits to the taste test
Ali Kerr, Project Coordinator at North Uist Distillery, said: “We’re obviously delighted to be named the best spirit at the competition. We’re a fairly small-time distillery, made up of local people who all live on North Uist, so it’s a great achievement.
“What makes it all the more pleasing is that it’s a competition which is judged by bartenders and mixologists with the consumer in mind. It’s not just professional industry judges.
“They look at the whole package – the spirit itself, the taste and the bottle – so it’s very pleasing to have won on the strength of that.”
He added: “Having 13 people working here is quite a large workforce for a small distillery. But the reason we’ve gone down this route is that everything from the selecting of ingredients to the bottling and packaging, is done in-house.”
The couple outside the distillery
Ms MacDonald and Mr Ingledew grew up on the island, but left to pursue further education and opportunities on the mainland.
They have since returned with a plan to open the distillery, and started production four years ago.
The distillery has become a tourist attraction and provides much-needed employment in the area.
Mr Kerr said: "The plan for both of them was always to come back and open up a business where they could employ local people."
The distillery will take on the challenge of producing its first whisky, made from locally grown 'bere' barley, next year.
Bere is an historical barley variety traditionally grown in the Hebrides which is thought to have been brought to Britain by the Vikings in the 8th century. This connection makes it the British Isles’ oldest cereal in continuous commercial cultivation.
Due to the scarcity of bere barley outside of the Hebrides, there are very few whisky distilleries using it for whisky production, and none using it in their core range.
The London Spirits Competition, which took place over three days in the UK capital last month, saw experts tasting each of the products and judging them against three main criteria: quality, value and packaging.
To be a medal winner, Spirits must show a high rating in all the three factors with the most weightage on quality.
READ MORE: How gin is bringing a boost to Arran, Bute and Cumbrae
Downpour was awarded 98 points by the judges, who praised its "juniper, citrus and spice" notes and its “well rounded and rich texture - with hints of cardamom and liquorice towards the end.”
A record number of entrants were in the competition this year, with about 2000 spirits brands considered from more than 80 countries.
The 2023 Competition saw 367 entries from the Australia as the top entrant country, followed by 303 products from United Kingdom and 138 from the United States. Almost 700 gins were put before the judges.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here