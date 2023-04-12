UKIB has been working with the council to support the development of financial and commercial plans for the mass transit project.

Clyde Metro was first proposed three years ago by the Connectivity Commission, the expert group commissioned to rethink and reshape how citizens move around Glasgow and its wider region.

Back in December, the mass transit plan was confirmed by the Scottish Government as a key priority for future transport investment.

Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow City Region Cabinet said: "Clyde Metro will be transformational across the west of Scotland, a catalyst for major economic growth and development, and social and educational opportunities while also making a huge contribution to our decarbonisation agenda.

"This collaboration with UKIB will help us further explore those critical funding and investment options for Clyde Metro, inform early engagement with potential partners and identify the financial structures necessary to support large scale mass transit projects and the wider net zero transition agenda.

An indicative map of Clyde Metro (Image: GCC)

"In progressing the vital discussions around the resourcing of Clyde Metro we can then begin to talk to our citizens about routes and destinations, about timetables for delivery and about the transformational benefits it will have for them and their communities."

John Flint, CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank said: "Local authorities have a pivotal role to play in the journey to net zero and supporting regional and economic growth - the twin missions of the Bank.

"It is a privilege to work with Glasgow so we can better understand how the Bank can help local authorities to build the capabilities and financial expertise they need to drive the transition to a Net Zero, climate resilient, thriving economy."

Work is ongoing, with learning to be shared from mass transit and bus pilots ongoing with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Transport for Greater Manchester.