Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel has reported a surge in bookings for this year's extra May bank holiday, with Mediterranean cruises most in demand.
The additional long weekend for the King's Coronation on May 8 has led to a 55 per cent increase in bookings compared to the same period in 2019. May is currently the Glasgow-based agency's third-top month for getaways, behind the traditionally booming summer months of June and July.
The boost in bookings follows a "record-breaking" Easter at Barrhead Travel, headed by president Jacqueline Dobson. She said it was "interesting" to see how many people are seizing upon the extra holiday for the King's Coronation after only being announced late last year.
“The top durations across this bank holiday period are mainly seven nights or longer – so it looks like people have decided to tie in their annual leave and take a long trip," she said.
"The fact that we’re seeing long-haul destinations such as Canada amongst the most sought-after places is a sign that holidaymakers are keen to tick off long-awaited bucket list trips."
Barrhead, which is part of US-based Internova Travel Group, said Med cruises out of Southampton are in the most demand for the additional May break. This is followed by bookings to Mallorca, Tenerife, Costa Blanca, Florida and Canada.
In January the group reported its best-ever start to the year, with customers increasingly seeking guidance from travel agents on how best to budget amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Last month the group celebrated the opening of its new flagship store in Glasgow, highlighting expectations of further job creation as travel demand has soared with the end of pandemic restrictions. The 4,000sq ft site includes a dedicated hub for Barrhead’s specialist sales divisions for cruise, long-haul and Canadian destinations.
Earlier this year the company also re-located its headquarters from Glasgow's Oswald Street to nearby St Vincent Place. Founded in 1975, the company now has more than 85 retail outlets throughout the UK.
