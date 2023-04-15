At the University of Stirling, one student-led group has begun petitioning against rises of up to 9% expected to come in place from the next academic year in September, stating that “we simply cannot afford it”.

Students across Scotland face rent rises after a cap on increases for the purpose-built accommodation was suspended at the end of March, despite private rents remaining restricted to 3% rises.

It comes after a recent report by the regional branch of the National Union of Students (NUS) revealed more than one in ten students (12%) have experienced homelessness since starting their studies.

Half of the students north of the border (51%) admitted to skipping meals due to being unable to afford food, the report added.

After the University of Stirling confirmed a surge in rents of between 7-9% and a single outlier of increasing by 4.5%, Stirling Solidarity Space collected 600 signatures opposing the hike in just eight days.

“They’re not really listening to the students,” Justine Pedussel, public outreach coordinator for the Solidarity Space said.

“We’re trying with the rally and the petition, we’re just trying to raise a lot of awareness to it and to show the university that we're not going to stand for it.”

The students hosted a demonstration on April 6, just days after the announcement from the University, demanding a reversal of the rent spike.

READ MORE: Airbnb swindler scams desperate renters out of deposits amid rental market concerns

Asked about the fears raised by canvassed students, Ms Pedussel said: “From what I have gathered, homelessness is the biggest concern.”

“There’s a lot of students who are already on a part-time job thinking that they’re going to either have to quit and move to a full-time job to afford it or move back home.”

Living Rent secretary Aditi Jehangir warned that without a rent cap on University-managed properties students “will continue to be forced out of university”.

"Hiking up rents when one in ten students has been made homeless due to high rents is appalling,” she said.

“For the University of Stirling to hike up accommodation rents double and even triple the rent cap in the private sector whilst students are relying on foodbanks shows a complete disregard for the students under their care.

“These rent increases show how badly the Scottish government needs to extend the rent cap to include student accommodation or be faced with an escalating homelessness crisis."

The Student Union also stood in solidarity against the hikes with a statement from its president Tash Miller and vice-president Jess Reid stating: “We want students included – not priced out of education. We want rents frozen across the board – not increased.”

“We want every student to eat – not skip meals because they can’t afford to. We want students to concentrate on their degree – not whether they can afford their rent.”

The University said that 15% of their accommodation will not see an increase and said the other rises “reflect inflationary pressures and rising operating costs – including utilities, staffing and maintenance costs”.

However, students also raised concerns about the quality of the properties, with testimonials revealing some faced insect infestations, mould in the bathrooms, windows which either don’t open or don’t close, heating and hot water turned off for weeks.

One student, who preferred to stay anonymous, revealed that a wasp infestation would see the critter “swarm the hallway”.

They claimed that accommodation services played down their concerns until they had no other option but lie that one of the flatmates was allergic. Two wasp nests were then discovered within the walls of the flat.

Another anonymous student said: “I live in Andrew Stewart Hall and in January when I got back from Christmas break, I found my mattress black and everything was mouldy.

“Someone had come in to check the water while I was away and had left the tap open for at least 10 days.”

READ MORE: Bidding wars and blanket bans: Students told to not enrol amid renting crisis

Mould on student's bed (Image: Stirling Solidarity Space)

Stirling Solidarity Space chairperson Eliot Wooding-Sherwin warned that hike within the student accommodation is often followed in the private sector.

“This isn’t just an issue for students, it's an issue for the local people who are renting as well,” he said.

The student added: “The SNP have been bragging about increasing the number of working-class students getting into university which is great but if they’re not being provided with affordable homes and the finances to be there, then they’re going to end up quitting.”

The Stirling institution is not the only one to already confirm rises with the University of Glasgow students facing rises of 9.5%.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall called on the Scottish Government to introduce a “comprehensive system of rent controls” which full covers the purpose-built student properties.

“It is appalling that universities are raising their rents when students can barely afford to live as it is,” she said.

"For universities to expect students to pay more while their principals take home six-figure salaries makes this decision all the more deplorable.

"This comes after the Scottish Government lifted the rent freeze for student accommodation, which could've otherwise prevented this greed.”

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “Through the University’s Rent Review Group, on which there is both University and Students’ Union representation, we are committed to working to ensure that students can access a wide range of quality, affordable accommodation. To support our students' budgeting, all university-managed accommodation includes energy bills, high-quality internet access and contents insurance within the rental fee.

“The rent levels for the 2023/24 academic year include a rent freeze on 15% of our university-managed accommodation and a variable below inflation increase across the remainder of properties. These increases reflect inflationary pressures and rising operating costs – including utilities, staffing and maintenance costs.

“The University remains one of the best value-for-money accommodation providers in the sector, and our accommodation pricing structure goes further than the affordable criteria set out by the National Union of Students. Furthermore, we continue to provide students with a wide range of support and have significantly increased the funding available to support students experiencing financial hardship in relation to accommodation costs.

“Any student with concerns about their accommodation should report issues to the University immediately to ensure they are investigated and rectified at the earliest possible opportunity."