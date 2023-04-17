TWO of Scotland highest-profile entrepreneurs have said that Scotland has become “a bit of a laughing stock” amid the current political situation and called on the Scottish Government to be “transparent” in order to allow “businesses to get back to the nitty-gritty, the things that affect businesses”.

In an extraordinary exchange on yesterday’s Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey discussed what the business community needs from the Scottish Government with Sir Tom stating: “We want them to be honest, we want them to set a framework for business, and then we want them to get out of the way so business can get on with it.

“We then do our thing with little engagement with politicians because I’m fed up if I’m being perfectly honest. And I’ve had time to think about this – I’m gutted for Scotland. Scotland is now a bit of a laughing stock and if it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny.”

Sir Tom, who heads up investment vehicle West Coast Capital, was blunt in his criticism of the SNP-controlled Scottish Government, saying: “There is an arrogance that comes with being in power for too long – 15 years is too long. And I have seen this in leaders of business who begin to believe their own PR and they begin to not listen to the dissenting voices or the people who question them.

“How many members do you have? No, you don’t need to know that. How’s our finances? No, you don’t need to know that – we know best. And whenever I see that in business, in a leader not willing to take on the challenge, or not actually willing to engage in the debate, then it’s time for a change.”

Lord Haughey, owner of City Facilities Management Holdings, alluded to the “many things that have happened over the last few weeks”, adding: “Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does.

“There is nothing more embarrassing in business terms that when your auditors sack you,” he said. “Auditors would only do that when there is something alarming and they don’t want to be associated with you, so I think all of the revelations … the embarrassment of police tents outside your house, campervans getting towed away … all of that is bad enough and you are right, it makes us look like a laughing stock.”

But the biggest worry, he said, is that “this is a party that promised transparency and it is anything but”, adding: “I mean, they weren’t even honest with themselves. They [the SNP] had a conference a few months ago and didn’t bother to tell their members that their auditors had quit – and for the new First Minister to say that he only found out last week is damning.

“We want to get back to the nitty-gritty, the things that affect businesses – the deposit return scheme (DRS), the rent freeze bill which is another shambles. Hopefully, we can put all this behind us in the next few weeks and get on with trying to run the country but it doesn’t look good at all.”

Expressing concern that First Minister Humza Yousaf had answered “I can’t tell you that” when asked why the SNP’s auditors, Johnston Carmichael, resigned, Sir Tom continued: “And so it continues, this non-transparent form of government. It is not good enough for us. It is not good enough for Scotland. And I’m fed up.

“While all this is going on, who is worrying about the health service and seven-year waiting lists? Who is worrying about education and us falling down global leagues of performance? Who is worry about the economy?”

Lord Haughey suggested that the recent SNP leadership race should be rerun – “100%” – saying it was “tainted”. Making clear that he was not directing his comment at the First Minister, he said that all three candidates – Mr Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan – deserved a “open and clean contest”.