Maggie Urquhart also said it was a "pleasure to meet" all the guests at the Victorian hotel on the southside of the Scottish capital as she revealed the sale.

The move is one of those highlighted in a hospitality-focused edition of Business Week today.

Agent Christie & Co said that trade "has been stronger than ever" as it announced the sale of Ms Urquhart's Kildonan Lodge Hotel, which was on the market with a guide price of £2m.

The business is based in a Victorian villa and has 15 letting rooms in a range of styles, from traditional with four-poster beds, to modern boutique.

Ms Urquhart paid an emotional tribute to staff and guests.

Auldhouse Arms for sale

A South Lanarkshire pub dating back nearly 200 years was this week put up for sale at offers in the region of £625,000.

The property, which also has a two-bedroom owners accommodation, is located near the Langlands Moss Nature Reserve and is said to attract visitors from walking and cycling routes in the area. (Image: Christie & Co)

Sitting on the suburban edge of East Kilbride, the Auldhouse Arms has been extended and refurbished in recent years but maintains many of its original characteristics. There is seating for 40 in the bar and up to 80 in the restaurant.

Simon Watson, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, said: "This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a long-established and very popular bar restaurant that has been upgraded to the highest standard.”

Isle of Arran restaurant brought to market

A long-established family restaurant on the Isle of Arran has been put up for sale with a price-tag of nearly half a million pounds.

The restaurant, currently run by Italian chef Rino and wife Valerie, operates with varying opening hours throughout the summer and winter (Image: DM Hall)

Stags Pavilion, which was originally built as a golf clubhouse between the wars, has been brought to market along with a two-bedroom owners’ cottage and two-bedroom static caravan at offers over £475,000.

The property, which is jointly being marketed by agents Watermans and DM Hall, is located in the picturesque village of Lochranza in the north of the island. Nearby attractions include Lochranza Castle, the Isle of Arran Distillery, Lochranza Campsite and an 18-hole golf course.

