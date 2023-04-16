A hotel owner has thanked staff for their "loyalty and dedication" as she retires after 30 years.
Maggie Urquhart also said it was a "pleasure to meet" all the guests at the Victorian hotel on the southside of the Scottish capital as she revealed the sale.
🔔 'Insightful, valued, impartial news and analysis on issues that matter' - Catherine Salmond, Editor, The Herald
📝 Subscribe from £2 here 👈
The move is one of those highlighted in a hospitality-focused edition of Business Week today.
Agent Christie & Co said that trade "has been stronger than ever" as it announced the sale of Ms Urquhart's Kildonan Lodge Hotel, which was on the market with a guide price of £2m.
The business is based in a Victorian villa and has 15 letting rooms in a range of styles, from traditional with four-poster beds, to modern boutique.
Ms Urquhart paid an emotional tribute to staff and guests.
Auldhouse Arms for sale
A South Lanarkshire pub dating back nearly 200 years was this week put up for sale at offers in the region of £625,000.
Sitting on the suburban edge of East Kilbride, the Auldhouse Arms has been extended and refurbished in recent years but maintains many of its original characteristics. There is seating for 40 in the bar and up to 80 in the restaurant.
Simon Watson, hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, said: "This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a long-established and very popular bar restaurant that has been upgraded to the highest standard.”
Isle of Arran restaurant brought to market
A long-established family restaurant on the Isle of Arran has been put up for sale with a price-tag of nearly half a million pounds.
Stags Pavilion, which was originally built as a golf clubhouse between the wars, has been brought to market along with a two-bedroom owners’ cottage and two-bedroom static caravan at offers over £475,000.
The property, which is jointly being marketed by agents Watermans and DM Hall, is located in the picturesque village of Lochranza in the north of the island. Nearby attractions include Lochranza Castle, the Isle of Arran Distillery, Lochranza Campsite and an 18-hole golf course.
Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here