ONE of the hardest jobs for a business founder when scaling up is bringing in new people with a different approach and skill set if existing, loyal employees don’t have the abilities required, according to Sir Tom Hunter.
“A company requires many different skills and as a found you have to make the hard decisions,” he said, pointing to the dilemma as one that is frequently discussed on his Scale-up Scotland leadership programme, launched by The Hunter Foundation in partnership with Scottish EDGE and aimed at ambitious entrepreneurs and firms with the potential and desire to grow sales beyond £20-£30 million.
Sir Tom added: “Sometimes it is hard when the people who helped you in the beginning are not the people who are going to get to the next level – and that means an honest conversation. The buck stops with you and it will probably be the most difficult thing you will ever do in business.”
Asking if “loyalty trumps skills”, Lord Willie Haughey said: “They have helped you build your business – but are they the right people to take it to the next level?”
Alluding to his own business, City Facilities Management Holdings, he said: “Some of the guys who started with me on my journey are still with me today but there is no doubt that at some stages I have had to bring in people.
“But if you are growing and taking a leap in your business, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you lose people – you find the level that they are good at and you take care of them, you find the correct position for them at their level.
“I don’t think I have ever experienced any animosity about how we have dealt with that.”
The entrepreneurs were discussing the issue after being contacted by a business owner whose board had asked him to ascertain if the skills of people who had helped him build the company – which has experienced rapid growth over the last two years – were sufficient to take it to the next level.
