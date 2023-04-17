Plans have been unveiled for a huge new whisky warehouse development in Scotland that will create 25 new jobs.
Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) has lodged the proposal with Stirling Council for the investment at Bandeath Industrial Estate at Throsk.
The development will house a complex of modern buildings, providing additional capacity for the company’s operations across Scotland.
🔔 Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
It will be made up of nine whisky storage warehouses, a blend centre associated to a tank farm, and an office building.
The warehouse buildings will store casks, allowing whisky to slowly mature for several years prior to it being sold in bulk or as cased goods.
The developer said the 20.2-acre site, equivalent to more than a dozen football pitches, is “an ideal location” to deliver a maturation warehouse scheme, with transport links to other components of the distiller’s estate.
Casks will be filled and matured from all the IMD distilleries, which are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne in Stirlingshire and Tamdhu in Knockando on Speyside. Blended and matured whisky will then be transferred by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn.
Once packaged, they will be exported across the UK, the US, Europe and the Far East, “benefiting the Scottish economy”.
It is anticipated that 62 jobs would be generated in the construction of the facilities and the provision of apprenticeships will form part of the tender selection process.
Apprenticeship opportunities will also be offered in the completed development, which it is expected would create a total of upwards of 25 full-time equivalent jobs.
Leonard Russell, of IMD, said: “The new facility will further secure our spirit supply chain and have a clear beneficial impact on both the local and the national economy.
“We have undertaken extensive engagement with the local community throughout this process and look forward to continue to engage with them as matters progress.”
The family-owned Broxburn-based company employs 236 people across its three single malt distilleries at Glengoyne, Tamdhu, and Rosebank, as well as at Edinburgh Gin.
How Scotland’s seaweed could help power electric vehicles
Scotland’s seaweed could play a vital role in improving the lifespan of batteries and powering the likes of electric vehicles.
The University of Glasgow researchers have begun testing first-of-their-kind prototype batteries which use a naturally-occurring material found in brown seaweed.
Scotmid says trading 'much more challenging than expected'
Scotimid has reported a steep fall in profits as chief executive John Brodie declared the “trading environment in 2022 was much more challenging than expected”.
The Edinburgh-based co-operative booked a trading profit of £3 million for the 52 weeks ended January 28, down £2.7m on last year, as it felt the impact of rising overheads and the cost-of-living crisis.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel