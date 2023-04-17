Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) has lodged the proposal with Stirling Council for the investment at Bandeath Industrial Estate at Throsk.

The development will house a complex of modern buildings, providing additional capacity for the company’s operations across Scotland.

​​🔔 Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

It will be made up of nine whisky storage warehouses, a blend centre associated to a tank farm, and an office building.

The warehouse buildings will store casks, allowing whisky to slowly mature for several years prior to it being sold in bulk or as cased goods.

The developer said the 20.2-acre site, equivalent to more than a dozen football pitches, is “an ideal location” to deliver a maturation warehouse scheme, with transport links to other components of the distiller’s estate.

Casks will be filled and matured from all the IMD distilleries, which are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne in Stirlingshire and Tamdhu in Knockando on Speyside. Blended and matured whisky will then be transferred by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn.

Founded in 1957, Ian Macleod Distillers is an independent family-owned business whose ownership, operations, and headquarters are within Scotland (Image: IMD)

Once packaged, they will be exported across the UK, the US, Europe and the Far East, “benefiting the Scottish economy”.

It is anticipated that 62 jobs would be generated in the construction of the facilities and the provision of apprenticeships will form part of the tender selection process.

Apprenticeship opportunities will also be offered in the completed development, which it is expected would create a total of upwards of 25 full-time equivalent jobs.

Leonard Russell, of IMD, said: “The new facility will further secure our spirit supply chain and have a clear beneficial impact on both the local and the national economy.

“We have undertaken extensive engagement with the local community throughout this process and look forward to continue to engage with them as matters progress.”

The family-owned Broxburn-based company employs 236 people across its three single malt distilleries at Glengoyne, Tamdhu, and Rosebank, as well as at Edinburgh Gin.

How Scotland’s seaweed could help power electric vehicles

Scotland’s seaweed could play a vital role in improving the lifespan of batteries and powering the likes of electric vehicles.

The University of Glasgow researchers have begun testing first-of-their-kind prototype batteries which use a naturally-occurring material found in brown seaweed.

Scotmid says trading 'much more challenging than expected'

Scotimid has reported a steep fall in profits as chief executive John Brodie declared the “trading environment in 2022 was much more challenging than expected”.

The Edinburgh-based co-operative booked a trading profit of £3 million for the 52 weeks ended January 28, down £2.7m on last year, as it felt the impact of rising overheads and the cost-of-living crisis.