Planning permission was granted for the 113-room aparthotel development at 249 West George Street back in December of 2017.

The office building faces Blysthwood Square on the corner of West George Street and Blysthwood Street - a stone's throw from the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel.

The proposals would see the six-storey Richard Seifert-designed building transformed to become the first Adina aparthotel in the UK, with a new single-storey roof extension and external terrace.

Adina is a brand of Australia-based TFE Hotels. There are 40 Adina aparthotels across Australia, Asia and Europe, including cities such as Melbourne, Brisbane, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Singapore.

TFE Hotels describe its Adina Apartment Hotels and Adina Serviced Apartments brands as offering “the modern explorer spacious apartment living with all the benefits of hotel services.”

Iceni Projects has submitted the updated planning application on behalf of developer Courie Investments, with the latest submission relating to changes to the lower ground floor and ground floor of the building.

The changes include alterations to the ground floor layout, the introduction of a lounge garden bar and the reduction in size of the external terrace.

The fresh application comes after Courie Investments secured a £2.5 million bridging loan against the building in January last year, after purchasing the property in November 2021.

At the time, it was reported that the developer was reviewing options including conversion of the building to an aparthotel or redevelopment for continued use as an office.