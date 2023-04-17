Loganair claimed the move marked "the largest single expansion of regional, domestic air connectivity at Heathrow in a generation”. Its flights between Dundee and the UK capital currently link the City of Discovery with London City Airport. And the airline operates flights between City of Derry and London Stansted airports at the moment.

READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim

Unveiling the changes for its flights between Dundee and City of Derry airports and London, the airline said: “The move to London Heathrow opens up a tremendous range of new connections for both regions – firmly establishing their place on the worldwide map of air routes. Customers will be able to book single-ticket, assured connections to and from City of Derry via London Heathrow to 119 destinations in 56 countries, and from Dundee via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

“Destinations across Europe, Middle East, North and South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia ranging from Singapore and Hong Kong through to Buenos Aires and Budapest will all be available from the UK regional airports through Loganair’s growing range of airline partnerships, including with British Airways, the largest airline at Heathrow.”

READ MORE: Brexit: CPTPP trade deal big talk, tiny number: Ian McConnell

Loganair noted it had recently gained additional access to slots at Heathrow, adding that it would, subject to government approval, move its Dundee service from the current London terminus of City and its City of Derry service from the current London terminus of Stansted into Heathrow’s terminal two from Saturday May 6.

READ MORE: Are Scottish Greens giving SNP a bad name on business?: Ian McConnell

The airline said its “same-plane” services from Kirkwall Airport in the Orkney Islands and Sumburgh Airport in the Shetland Islands via Dundee to London would also move to Heathrow, “completing the quartet of new destinations and marking the largest single expansion of regional, domestic air connectivity at Heathrow in a generation”.

Loganair’s chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “The move to Heathrow truly is a game-changer for UK regional air services. Alongside excellent ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the UK’s regions, together with enabling travellers to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time.”

Heathrow chief commercial officer Ross Baker said: “Welcoming further Loganair services to Heathrow is exciting, with UK passengers and businesses set to benefit from hundreds of onward connections around the world. Our domestic charging discounts will continue to support further growth in our domestic network – which is vital to strengthen our role as the UK’s hub airport, helping to level up investment across the country, while connecting more people and businesses to global growth.”