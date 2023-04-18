ONE of Scotland’s biggest companies has opened the door to a near-£1.7 billion takeover by a US private equity group, flagging “feedback from shareholders” as a key factor.
Aberdeen oil services giant John Wood Group said yesterday it had decided to engage with suitor Apollo Management Holdings over the US player’s most recent takeover approach at a "final price" of 240p a share.
Wood also said in its statement to the London Stock Exchange: “Apollo has stated to the board that it values the skills and capabilities of Wood’s employees and believes the company is well positioned in its markets and at the forefront of the energy transition and industrial decarbonisation.”
Trade union Unite appeared to take the major development in Apollo’s protracted wooing of Wood in its stride.
A Unite spokesman said: “Obviously we are aware of this…In terms of the workforce they would transfer over with our agreements.”
Wood, which employs more than 35,000 people worldwide with many of its employees working in Aberdeen and the North Sea, emphasised its board’s continuing confidence in the company’s long-term strategic direction as it flagged the part of shareholders in its decision to grant Apollo access to “due diligence materials”.
It noted that Apollo, on behalf of certain investment funds managed by the private equity player, had on April 4 announced that it had submitted to the Wood board a fifth proposal to acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued ordinary share capital of Wood at a final price of 240p per share in cash.
Wood added: “The final proposal is subject to a number of pre-conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence. The final proposal is also subject to a number of reservations, under which Apollo can make an offer on better or less favourable terms.”
Shares in Wood closed up 6.7 per cent or 14.2p at 226p, valuing the company at around £1.56bn, following yesterday’s update.
Wood, which describes itself as a “global leader in consulting and engineering, delivering solutions to critical challenges in energy and materials markets”, said: “The board remains confident in Wood’s strategic direction and long-term prospects, following a transformative year in 2022, including new executive leadership and a new strategy.
“However, having now weighed all relevant factors, particularly feedback received from Wood shareholders, the board has decided to engage with Apollo to see if a firm offer can be made on the same financial terms as the final proposal. Accordingly, the board will grant Apollo access to due diligence materials.”
Wood, which noted it provides consulting, projects, and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, added: “There can be no certainty that any offer for Wood will be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”
It has consented to an extension to the date by which Apollo is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer to not later than 5pm on May 17.
Wood noted that it can further extend this deadline with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.
Wood had revealed, in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange in February, that it had rejected unsolicited bid approaches from Apollo, the most recent of which at that stage had been on January 26 at a price of 230p a share.
It said at that stage that its board had "engaged on a limited basis" with Apollo, before rejecting the proposals.
